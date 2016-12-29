Greco gets 30-year sentence in husband's 1979 murder

Jacquelyn Greco won't spend quite as long behind bars for her husband's murder 37 years ago as she spent walking free in the wake of it. But she could be there for the rest of her life.

A Cook County judge sentenced the 69-year-old Greco to 30 years in prison Thursday for her part in the murder of her then-34-year-old husband, Carl Gaimari, inside their Inverness home April 30, 1979. Greco has been locked up since her arrest in 2013.

Greco was found guilty Oct. 31 after a weeklong trial that saw her daughter and sister testify against her. She was facing up to 40 years in prison.

In the end, jurors took about two hours to convict Greco of coordinating her husband's murder. The actual gunman has never been caught, though Greco implicated her second husband, a former Chicago police officer named Sam Greco, who Jacquelyn Greco married just months after her husband's murder.

Her hair now silver, Greco tearfully pleaded with Judge Marc Martin for leniency during a lengthy sentencing hearing at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.

"I loved my husband. My husband loved me. We fell apart, but we came back together," Greco said in her first public statement since her arrest. "I did not want to take my children's father away."

But that's exactly what she did. The family was ultimately shattered by Gaimari's murder. The couple's oldest daughter, Becky Wykel, became an addict before turning her life around and helping investigators arrest her mother. Family members testified that the couple's three other children also had significant problems after their father's death, all while their mother bounced from one relationship to another after divorcing Greco.

The couple's second-oldest child, Bobbie, committed suicide, overdosing on a combination of pills, no longer able to deal with bouts of depression and guilt, prosecutors said. For years, Bobbie had been told she left the door unlocked, allowing the intruders who committed the murder into the couple's home, and never knowing that her mother had helped orchestrate the whole thing.

"I think about this every day and how she used us kids to make this happen," Wykel said after the sentencing.

The judge also focused on the adverse effect Greco's actions had on her children, saying "it doesn't take a psychologist" to see the "harm" she did to them.

While she may not have pulled the trigger, Martin said Greco was an "integral cog" in her husband's murder.

Gaimari was shot six times with his own gun.

Wykel testified that she came home from school to a disheveled house and started downstairs where she noticed her father appearing to be sitting on a couch, but headed upstairs upon hearing her mother's cries for help. That's where she found Greco bound inside a closet along with her three siblings.

Bobbie ultimately discovered her father had been shot to death, according to investigators.

During the trial, Greco's 86-year-old sister, Elsie Fry, testified about conversations the women had regarding Greco killing Gaimari, including one just two months before his death in which Greco told Fry, "We found out a way to kill Carl."

Fry was silent until 1981, when she told her own daughter about the conversations she'd had with her sister. In 2013, Inverness police persuaded Fry to let them record conversations between the sisters. Those recordings were played in court.

Prosecutors said Gaimari was murdered for his money. Gaimari's former business associate also testified that Greco barged into her dead husband's office the day after his murder demanding money for expenses and access to his accounts.

Prosecutors determined Gaimari was worth about $620,000 at the time of his death, not including the couple's Inverness home.

Greco's sentence falls under 1979 guidelines since that was when the murder occurred. Currently, those convicted of murder must serve 100 percent of the sentence. But in 1979, convicts could be set free after serving only half the time. Prosecutors said that is likely the case with Greco, who also receives credit for the nearly four years she's been behind bars since her arrest.

• Daily Herald staff writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this report.