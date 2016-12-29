Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/29/2016 7:02 AM

Singer Trey Songz arrested after concert outburst in Detroit

DETROIT -- Police say singer Trey Songz has been arrested for throwing microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested Wednesday night after the show.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says Songz became "upset and belligerent" after he was told he had to end his concert and leave the stage at 11:30 p.m. A police sergeant was struck in the head by an object tossed from the stage.

Songz faces malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing charges. Police say he was being held early Thursday at the Detroit Detention Center.

The Detroit News reports that Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert.

