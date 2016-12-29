Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 12/29/2016 2:18 PM

Wife of 'Rogue One' star Ben Mendelsohn files for divorce

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, Ben Mendelsohn arrives at the world premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre, in Los Angeles. Court records show Mendelsohn's wife has filed for divorce from the "Rogue One" star. Emma Forrest filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 29 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their four year marriage. Forrest is seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, Ben Mendelsohn arrives at the world premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre, in Los Angeles. Court records show Mendelsohn's wife has filed for divorce from the "Rogue One" star. Emma Forrest filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 29 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their four year marriage. Forrest is seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Court records show actor Ben Mendelsohn's wife has filed for divorce from the "Rogue One " star.

Emma Forrest filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their four year marriage.

Forrest is seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

The pair married in June 2012. Mendelsohn stars in Netflix's "Bloodline" series and plays a high ranking officer responsible for completion of a super weapon in "Rogue One," which is in the first stand-alone film set in the "Star Wars" universe.

Forrest is a British-born journalist and author.

The filing was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account