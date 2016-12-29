Widescreen: Pop culture's top performers in 2016

In 2016, Chris Pine played Capt. Kirk wonderfully for a third time in "Star Trek Beyond," but he reached a new level in the uncommonly great bank-heist thriller "Hell or High Water." Associated Press

No top 10 lists here -- just an alphabetical collection of some of the year's best performers in movies, music and television.

Sterling K. Brown -- This 40-year-old actor, a perennial guest star on procedurals for more than a decade, became the hottest star on TV thanks to the most buzzed-about shows of the year. He brought dignity, humor and even sex appeal to the real-life role of prosecutor Christopher Darden on FX's landmark miniseries "The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." Now he's the main reason to watch NBC's "This Is Us," an unorthodox family drama that manages to pack a twist ending into every hour. Brown has created two multifaceted, lovable characters in less than a calendar year. He's the real deal.

Kate McKinnon -- "Saturday Night Live's" star attraction stood out again this year, most notably in the first post-election installment. As Hillary Clinton, McKinnon played a piano on an empty stage in Studio 8H, singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" five days after the Canadian songwriter died. Some found it hauntingly beautiful, some found it devastatingly sad, some found it laughably maudlin. It was unforgettable no matter what. McKinnon also stole the show from Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy in the big-screen reboot of "Ghostbusters"; her wild-eyed Dr. Holtzman is surely the best reason to watch.

Lin-Manuel Miranda -- Not content to rest on "Hamilton's" laurels, the multihyphenate wrote the infectious, often beautiful songs for Disney's "Moana," a moving, funny Polynesian fantasy from the directors of "The Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin." He also hosted McKinnon's show in the wake of the president-elect's leaked bus recording, delivering a rapid-fire monologue and playing baseball-capped Dustin in a "Stranger Things" parody. Next up: a role opposite Emily Blunt in a sequel to "Mary Poppins."

Chris Pine -- His third go-round as Capt. James T. Kirk in "Star Trek Beyond" was dependably heroic, especially when he used a Beastie Boys song to kill off a bunch of baddies (it's way more awesome than it sounds), but Pine reached new heights in the only movie I saw in 2016 that matched the best of television's recent masterpieces. In "Hell or High Water," Pine plays one of two bank-robbing brothers on the run from weathered lawman Jeff Bridges. That sounds too familiar, but director David Mackenzie strikes many of the same distinct chords as "Fargo" or "Better Call Saul." It's a must-see.

The artists of Riotfest -- This year's three-day celebration in Chicago's Douglas Park made it clear: Riotfest, not Lollapalooza, is the area's premier music festival. A great location near the Lagunitas tap room is a good start; an unimpeachable lineup is the finisher. My diverse docket included shock-rockers GWAR; feminist icons Sleater-Kinney; hard-partying Andrew W.K.; rap legends Nas, Method Man and Redman; punk pioneers Bad Religion, Descendents and NOFX ... the list goes on and on. This year's fun begins on Sept. 15, and you can get your early-bird tickets now at riotfest.org.

Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton -- HBO's series adaptation of Michael Crichton's "Westworld," co-created by former Barrington resident Jonathan Nolan, boasts a cast that renders moot any narrative complaints you may have. Wood and Newton lead the way as a pair of robotic theme-park residents who each realize their whole life has been a lie. Wood is able to turn her emotions on a dime; Newton lets hers loose like a hail of bullets. Nolan and his directors often point the camera directly into these actresses' faces, giving the audience a front-row seat for their fascinating fireworks.

• Sean Stangland is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor who thought 2016 was a great year for horror movies, especially "The Neon Demon" and "The Conjuring 2." You can follow him on Twitter at @SeanStanglandDH.