Downtown projects in Fox River Grove to start in spring

The owner of Chicago Prime Steakhouse in Schaumburg is building a 15,000-square-foot upscale banquet facility in Fox River Grove on the former Five O'Clock Steakhouse property at 1050 E. Northwest Highway (Route 14). COURTESY OF VILLAGE OF FOX RIVER GROVE

Apartments on Lincoln Avenue near Beach Drive are part of the initial phase of Fox River Grove's downtown redevelopment project. It would include roughly 300 residential rental apartments south of Route 14. Daily Herald file photo

Midwest Construction Products on Algonquin Road is part of Fox River Grove's massive redevelopment along Route 14. Daily Herald file photo

A rendering of one of three five-story apartment buildings proposed as part of a Fox River Grove redevelopment plan. COURTESY OF Gart PARTNERS

Fox River Grove residents will see several big projects begin next year, starting with the redevelopment of the old downtown train station area.

The village's $250 million downtown redevelopment project is gearing up for a spring groundbreaking. The concept plan, by Gart Partners, calls for building roughly 500 apartments, about 100,000 square feet of commercial/retail space, and a hotel/marina.

It will be developed in four phases on 20 acres comprising a mix of apartments, commercial office space and retail built along both sides of Route 14 from Algonquin Road on the east to the Fox River on the west.

The first phase -- estimated to cost about $53 million -- would involve building roughly 300 apartments on 330,000 square feet south and west of Route 14 on several lots near Lincoln Avenue and Algonquin Road. The site now is home to two manufacturing companies, four aging apartment buildings, three small houses and a former lumber yard taken over by a construction company.

Lining up the financing and other issues delayed the project from starting a year ago. The developer now is negotiating with 10 different property owners to purchase properties for phase one, Village Administrator Derek Soderholm said.

"They are ready to move forward with this particular project this coming construction season. We're hopeful of issuing a building permit in the early part of 2017," he added.

Another multiunit housing development targeting empty-nesters or seniors also is set to break ground in 2017.

Great Properties' roughly $7 million plan calls for building 24 homes -- a mix of duplexes and townhouses -- on 3 acres just south of Route 22, east of County Line Road.

The village board has approved the planned unit development, but is awaiting final plans to be submitted by the developer.

The site currently is owned by the village, which had planned to build a new public works garage there.

A new 10,000-square-foot public works facility built earlier this year at the northeast corner of Lincoln and Hillcrest avenues is now operational.

The developer has two plans on the table -- one for eight duplexes and two townhouses with four units each and another with five duplexes for a total of 10 residential units and three office buildings similar to the property on the north in the Fox Glen office park.

The homes would be three stories tall with a garage at the ground level and could be modified to include an elevator for older residents or people with disabilities.

A third project involving the building of an upscale banquet facility is underway and expected to open next year.

Developer George Kalkounos -- the owner of Chicago Prime Steakhouse in Schaumburg -- is building the 15,000-square-foot Avante Banquets facility on vacant property at 1050 E. Northwest Highway (Route 14), formerly Five O'Clock Steakhouse. It is one of two key businesses coming to town.

Online freight management company Truckstop.com also is bringing 100 high-tech jobs to the village next year.