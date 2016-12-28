Bills have interim coach and interim starting QB: EJ Manuel

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn addresses the media after he was named interim head coach following the firing of head coach Rex Ryan, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Aside from having an interim head coach in Anthony Lynn, the Buffalo Bills also have an interim starting quarterback: EJ Manuel.

Without going into detail, Lynn called it "a business decision" to start Manuel in place of Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo's season finale against the New York Jets on Sunday. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention.

Lynn, who doubles as the team's offensive coordinator, also revealed on Wednesday that he had little - if any input - in making the quarterback switch made a day after Rex Ryan was fired.

In first saying it was "our decision," Lynn later said he "wasn't in the room," when the decision was made. He then added he can't speak for general manager Doug Whaley or owner Terry Pegula.

As for whether he had a preference over who starts, Lynn said the team wants to gauge its depth at quarterback with Manuel being the next in line.

