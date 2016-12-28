Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/28/2016 2:38 PM

Kubiak: both Broncos QBs will play in finale against Oakland

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.

    Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) drops back as Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. After losing star quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg, the Raiders now turn to McGloin with the AFC West title on the line in the season finale at Denver.

    FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) drops back as Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. After losing star quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg, the Raiders now turn to McGloin with the AFC West title on the line in the season finale at Denver.
    Associated Press

 
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Associated Press
 
 

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos will play both of their young quarterbacks in their season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

With the defending Super Bowl champs eliminated from playoff contention, coach Gary Kubiak contemplated having rookie Paxton Lynch make his third start.

But he said Trevor Siemian deserves the start and Lynch will also get some playing time.

The Raiders have their own issues at quarterback, where backup Matt McGloin is starting after Derek Carr broke his right leg last weekend.

The Raiders (12-3) need the win to secure a first-round bye.

They have a chance at the first or second seed in the AFC playoffs, but a loss at Denver (8-7) could drop them all the way to fifth as a wild-card team.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account