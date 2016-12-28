Kubiak: both Broncos QBs will play in finale against Oakland

Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) drops back as Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. After losing star quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg, the Raiders now turn to McGloin with the AFC West title on the line in the season finale at Denver.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos will play both of their young quarterbacks in their season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

With the defending Super Bowl champs eliminated from playoff contention, coach Gary Kubiak contemplated having rookie Paxton Lynch make his third start.

But he said Trevor Siemian deserves the start and Lynch will also get some playing time.

The Raiders have their own issues at quarterback, where backup Matt McGloin is starting after Derek Carr broke his right leg last weekend.

The Raiders (12-3) need the win to secure a first-round bye.

They have a chance at the first or second seed in the AFC playoffs, but a loss at Denver (8-7) could drop them all the way to fifth as a wild-card team.

