updated: 12/28/2016 8:08 PM

Bowl Capsules

By Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Justin Jackson ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns to power Northwestern to its third bowl victory, 31-24 over No. 22 Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday night.

The victory at Yankee Stadium followed wins in the 1948 Rose Bowl and 2012 Gator Bowl victories in the program's oft-futile history.

Jackson had TD runs of 8 and 16 yards in the second quarter, then went deep on a 40-yard burst in the third that left one defender face down on the turf and gave the Wildcats (7-6) a 21-17 lead.

Rallying without injured quarterback Nathan Peterman and running back James Conner, Pitt yanked the lead away in the fourth on a short TD pass before it collapsed the rest of the quarter.

The Wildcats turned a fourth-and-1 into a 21-yard play-action TD pass from Clayton Thorson to Garrett Dickerson that made it 28-24 and a hit late field goal for a seven-point lead.

The Panthers (8-5) had time to spoil Northwestern's upset bid with a late drive for the tying score. Scott Orndoff failed to hang on to backup quarterback Ben DiNucci's strike in the end zone on third down. DiNucci had his fourth-down pass picked off by Jared McGee, who helped bust up the previous pass play.

RUSSELL ATHLETIC BOWL

MIAMI 31, NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 14

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Brad Kaaya tied a career best and Miami bowl record with four touchdown passes, and the Hurricanes beat West Virginia to snap a 10-year bowl drought.

Kaaya completed 24 of 34 passes for 282 yards for Miami (9-4), which had lost its last six bowl appearances. Kaaya already held Miami's career record in yards and took over the school's No. 1 spots in completions and attempts. He was selected the game MVP.

The Hurricanes punted on their first six possessions, then scored on their next five. Kaaya connected with Ahmmon Richards, Malcolm Lewis and Braxton Berrios for touchdowns in the final 6:30 of the first half, and found David Njoku for another touchdown on the first possession of the second half.

Skyler Howard passed for 134 yards and ran for a touchdown for West Virginia (10-3).

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

