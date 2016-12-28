Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks come to terms

The Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin battles Winnipeg's Adam Lowry for a loose puck during the first period of Tuesday's game at the United Center. Associated Press

Stan Bowman got his man -- and made that man a happy one to boot.

The Chicago Blackhawks' general manager and 2016 rookie of the year Artemi Panarin agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract extension Wednesday, which will keep Panarin in Chicago through the 2018-19 season.

Scott Powers of The Athletic first reported the signing. "Smiles all around," said Tom Lynn, Panarin's agent.

The 25-year-old Panarin was seeking a long-term deal, but he agreed to the shorter terms instead because of his desire to continue playing for the Hawks.

"Artemi did want to stay. So that was a part of the negotiations," Lynn said. "He got a number that's well below what he would earn in arbitration based on (Calgary's Johnny) Gaudreau and (St. Louis' Vladimir) Tarasenko. So that's a big part of it too, was Artemi's desire to stay."

Gaudreau's cap hit is $6.75 million, while Tarasenko's is $7.5 million.

The signing of Panarin is a huge coup for the Blackhawks because teams could have made an offer sheet to the restricted free agent when this season ended.

"It was a serious of conversations among guys that know each other well -- (assistant GM) Norm Maciver and Stan Bowman and I," Lynn said of how the deal finally got done. "We went over all the facts and explored all the possibilities in a very rigorous manner.

"When we got to this point, it became clear that this would be the best solution for both sides and then we just hammered out the details."

Of course when the 2019-20 season rolls around, Panarin will be an unrestricted free agent. Lynn said he hopes the salary cap will increase enough by then that the Hawks can offer the long-term deal Panarin is seeking.

With one problem temporarily solved, the Hawks may still have to trade a player like Corey Crawford or Marcus Kruger come June. Or, because Panarin agreed to a reasonable deal, the Hawks may get lucky if the salary cap rises significantly from the $73 million it's at this season.

Panarin, who was fifth in the NHL with 35 points before Wednesday's games, has 45 goals and 69 assists in 117 games.