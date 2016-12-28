Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/28/2016 9:51 AM

Carrie Fisher's books become best sellers after her death

  • FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60.

  • FILE - In this July 10, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and Harrison Ford kiss at the Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. Fisher, a daughter of Hollywood royalty who gained pop-culture fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" and turned her struggles with addiction and mental illness into wickedly funny books, a hit film and a one-woman stage show, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE- In this May 23, 1980, file photo, actress Carrie Fisher hugs a person dressed as a stormtrooper in London while promoting the "Star Wars" epic "The Empire Strikes Back." Fisher, a daughter of Hollywood royalty who gained pop-culture fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60.

NEW YORK -- There's been a run on Carrie Fisher's books since the "Star Wars" actress and humorist died on Tuesday.

Fisher's book, "The Princess Diarist," was on top of Amazon's list of best-selling books on Wednesday, just ahead of "Zero Sugar Diet."

"Wishful Drinking" and "Postcards From the Edge" were also in Amazon's top 10, with "Shockaholic" ranked as No. 57.

Five of the top 10 books on Amazon's "Movers and Shakers" list, which measures titles that show the greatest upward movement in sales over a 24-hour period, were by Fisher. That list also included Courtney Carbone's book, "I Am a Princess," about Fisher's Princess Leia character, at No. 11.

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a report of a patient in distress at Los Angeles airport.

