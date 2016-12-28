Breaking News Bar
 
Army colonel sentenced to 12 years in child pornography case

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
 
 

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A colonel who once headed the U.S. Army's strategic war gaming division will be serving a 12-year sentence for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Col. Robert Rice apologized and sobbed on Wednesday before a federal judge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, issued the sentence. It's concurrent with a four-year sentence on similar charges from a recent military court-martial.

The 59-year-old Rice was most recently assigned to the U.S. Army War College's Center for Strategic Leadership in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was arrested in 2013.

Rice says he's deeply ashamed and acknowledges that damage to the victims of child pornography may never heal.

Prosecutors say Rice's actions during the investigation and jury trial were calculated, and that the severity of his type of crime can't be overstated.

