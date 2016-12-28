Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/28/2016 11:18 AM

2 Spaniards arrested as they returned to Europe from Syria

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADRID -- The Spanish government says that Turkish authorities have arrested two Spanish women suspected of being part of the Islamic State group as they were leaving Syria accompanied by children.

Spain's interior ministry said Wednesday that the two women had been tracked for two years since they left for Syria from Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa, accompanied by their husbands.

According to the statement, the husbands are "prominent" IS members and the wives, who were also part of the IS structure, are considered "extraordinarily valuable assets" for the organization.

In a separate case, two people were arrested Wednesday in Madrid for lauding Islamic extremism. A video released by police showed agents finding parts of firearms and ammunition during the raid.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account