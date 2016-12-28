$100 helps players on basketball team

hello

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Jill Fritz of Wauconda.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My son plays basketball on the freshman team, and families of players have been asked to pay $60 for the season to have food from vendors brought in on certain game days.

"I found out recently that some players aren't able to afford this, and those players are being asked to eat a cheese sandwich instead of the purchased food on those game days.

"It breaks my heart to think of kids that are excluded from this activity, and I was able to pay for a couple extra kids myself, but I worry there might be other kids on the team that I'm not aware of that are in this position. I know the $100 isn't much, but it might mean so much to even one or two kids that could be included, and I'd love to make this donation to the teams on their behalf."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.