Dawn Patrol: Round Lake Beach man charged in Libertyville slaying

Round Lake Beach man charged in Libertyville slaying

A Round Lake Beach man was charged Tuesday in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Libertyville resident, authorities announced. Full story.

18-year-old dies after Elgin shooting

An 18-year-old man who was shot Tuesday afternoon in Elgin died later in the day, police said. Full story.

Family sues over death at Des Plaines community center

A family is suing the Des Plaines Park District, alleging fitness center employees did not help a 28-year-old medical student for nearly 30 minutes after she collapsed on an exercise room floor. Full story.

Police seek 2 men in Waukegan armed robbery

Waukegan police are searching for two men believed to be involved in an armed robbery to a local Metro PCS. Full story.

2 displaced by wall fire at Elgin home

Two roommates were displaced from their Elgin home Tuesday by a wall fire that had gone unnoticed for some time before the homeowner called 911, fire officials said. Full story.

Suburban malls on alert following fight outbreaks

Security staffs at suburban malls are on heightened alert, but not in a panic, following a series of large teenage fights inside malls across the country, including one Monday night at Aurora's Fox Valley Mall that resulted in eight arrests. Full story.

Gurnee approves deal to take on Zion's emergency dispatching

Gurnee has signed off on a five-year deal to provide emergency dispatching services to Zion, a move expected to be financially beneficial to both towns. Full story.

Palatine District 15 testing water in all of its schools

While Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 students are away for winter break this week and next, contractors are performing extensive testing to make sure their water is safe. Full story.

Chicago Bulls' big-picture success depends on Mirotic, McDermott

There's no secret to the Bulls' big-picture success. This roster was built around the idea that Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott were about to blossom. Read McGraw's take.