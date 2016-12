One-car crash in Arlington Heights

Emergency crews are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights.

The crash happened along westbound Central Road, east of New Wilke Road. ABC 7 reports one person was taken to the hospital. The condition of that patient is not yet known.

A stone sign for the Church Creek retirement community was struck during the accident, ABC 7 reports.

The westbound lanes of Central are partially blocked as emergency crews work at the scene.