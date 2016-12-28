Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/28/2016 8:51 AM

Elgin teen charged with murder in shooting of 18-year-old

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Chacour Koop
ckoop@dailyherald.com

An Elgin teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man Tuesday, police said.

Authorities charged a 17-year-old boy with two counts of first-degree murder after the shooting in the 1600 block of Maple Lane about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Detectives determined the 17-year-old and 18-year-old man had been in an ongoing dispute, police said. The man died at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, police said.

Elgin police Cmdr. Ana Lalley declined Wednesday to provide details about the nature of the dispute and the name of the victim.

Police believe the shooting took place outdoors, but declined to give more information Wednesday.

The juvenile was in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center jail awaiting a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account