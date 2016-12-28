Elgin teen charged with murder in shooting of 18-year-old

An Elgin teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man Tuesday, police said.

Authorities charged a 17-year-old boy with two counts of first-degree murder after the shooting in the 1600 block of Maple Lane about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Detectives determined the 17-year-old and 18-year-old man had been in an ongoing dispute, police said. The man died at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital, police said.

Elgin police Cmdr. Ana Lalley declined Wednesday to provide details about the nature of the dispute and the name of the victim.

Police believe the shooting took place outdoors, but declined to give more information Wednesday.

The juvenile was in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center jail awaiting a bond hearing Wednesday morning.