updated: 12/28/2016 10:22 AM

Prosecutor: Libertyville slaying linked to stalking accusations

Bob Susnjara
 
 

A Lake County judge set bail at $3 million this morning for a Round Lake Beach man authorities say killed a man Friday after seeing him go to a movie with a woman he was stalking.

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of David E. Gorski, who was found shot Friday night behind the wheel of his car along a Libertyville road. Gorski, 30, of Libertyville was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Lake County prosecutors said in court Wednesday that Gorski was shot after attending a movie in Vernon Hills with a Wauconda woman Seplak had been accused of stalking.

Investigators from the Libertyville Police Department and Lake County Major Crimes Task Force found Seplak at his home Saturday and brought him in for questioning. A handgun also was recovered, police said.

