Hoffman Estates fire victim died from heart attack

A 63-year-old man found dead in a Hoffman Estates house fire last week died from a heart attack suffered during the blaze rather than from injuries caused by the fire.

The Cook County medical examiner's office determined that Craig A. Roller's immediate cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with the secondary cause being obesity and stress associated with the house fire on the 600 block of Mohave Street.

Roller's death was ruled accidental by the medical examiner's office, though the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 22. Roller was found in a bedroom and taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m.