Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 12/28/2016 4:01 PM

Preview day for Judson RISE program

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Families interested in learning more about Judson University's new two-year program for people with intellectual disabilities can attend a preview day Jan. 13.

The RISE (Road to Independent Living, Spiritual Formation and Employment) program provides students with intellectual disabilities a college life experience. The preview day will include informational meetings, chapel, lunch and a campus tour. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Judson's Elgin campus, 1151 N. State St.

Prospective RISE students must be 18 to 25 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent, practical reading and writing skills and an interest in learning and living on campus with traditional students. They will take a variety of living and employment skills classes, participate in internship programs and audit a traditional student course that matches their interests and abilities. At the end of the two-year program, students receive a certificate of completion.

The deadline for applications for enrollment in August is Jan. 31. Sign up for RISE Preview Day and personal campus tours online at judsonu.edu/RISE/.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account