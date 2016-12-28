Preview day for Judson RISE program

Families interested in learning more about Judson University's new two-year program for people with intellectual disabilities can attend a preview day Jan. 13.

The RISE (Road to Independent Living, Spiritual Formation and Employment) program provides students with intellectual disabilities a college life experience. The preview day will include informational meetings, chapel, lunch and a campus tour. It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Judson's Elgin campus, 1151 N. State St.

Prospective RISE students must be 18 to 25 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent, practical reading and writing skills and an interest in learning and living on campus with traditional students. They will take a variety of living and employment skills classes, participate in internship programs and audit a traditional student course that matches their interests and abilities. At the end of the two-year program, students receive a certificate of completion.

The deadline for applications for enrollment in August is Jan. 31. Sign up for RISE Preview Day and personal campus tours online at judsonu.edu/RISE/.