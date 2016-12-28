Breaking News Bar
 
Anonymous donor provides boost to People's Resource Center

  • The People's Resource Center's "Share the Spirt" program distributes toys to hundreds of families in need in DuPage County. The nonprofit group recently received a large donation from an anonymous donor that helped it complete its capital campaign and significantly increase its endowment.

An anonymous donor has brought some holiday cheer to the Wheaton-based People's Resource Center, both by helping complete a capital campaign six months early and by significantly increasing the nonprofit's endowment.

Interim Executive Director Linda Cheatham said news of the donor's contribution, made through the Chicago Community Foundation, brought tears to her eyes.

"It really is an honor to receive that and it's going to help us to continue to do more of what we do," she said.

People's Resource Center launched its $2.75 million Home for Good campaign in 2014 to purchase and renovate a new, permanent Westmont location. The group previously was operating its second location out of a rented space in Westmont that was three times smaller than the new space at 104 Chestnut Ave.

The new location opened in April and served more than 2,700 households this year with food pantry services, financial assistance, literacy classes and community art programming.

Cheatham did not release the exact dollar amount of the anonymous gift, but said it concluded the campaign and allowed the group to invest a large sum into its endowment, which has gone from slightly more than $1 million to more than $2 million. The endowment, Cheatham said, was set up in 2004 to secure the organization's long-term financial health.

Cheatham said the organization has a history of getting anonymous donations, and it never ceases to amaze her how generous donors are without wanting recognition.

"I just want to reach out and say thank you," she said. "I just get blown away that people have that within themselves to want to donate and that we're the chosen one. It really is humbling to me."

