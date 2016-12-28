Red Cross helps families displaced by Aurora fire

The cause of a blaze Tuesday in an Aurora apartment building remains under investigation, fire officials said Wednesday. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

The American Red Cross has secured temporary housing for more than a dozen people displaced in a fire Tuesday at an Aurora apartment building.

The Chicago and Northern Illinois chapter of the nonprofit group also provided clothing and food for 13 people uprooted by the blaze that damaged 10 units in the building in the Hunter's Glen apartment complex on the 200 block of Oakhurst Drive.

Families will stay in hotels for several days while the Red Cross connects them with other agencies that arrange longer-term housing, volunteer spokesman Gerry Holmes said. The organization works to set up case orders for displaced residents depending on their circumstances and needs.

"That's what the Red Cross is for, to make sure they have a warm place to sleep," Holmes said.

Aurora firefighters told dispatchers to contact the Red Cross after the blaze broke out in the 20-unit, wood-frame building early Tuesday morning.

Crews from a cleanup company were working Wednesday afternoon at the complex to help residents return to the other 10 units in the two-story building "as soon as possible," fire Capt. Jim Rhodes said.

No one will be able to move back until the building's sprinkler system is operational, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Rhodes said Wednesday. The building was left with roughly $300,000 damage.

Firefighters rescued two people trapped on a balcony and safely led them down a ladder. Two dogs also escaped before firefighters arrived, but a third died.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One was treated at the scene and the other was treated and released from a hospital.