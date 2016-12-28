No new charges in Fox Valley Mall fights

Aurora police continue to investigate a brawl and series of smaller fights that broke out at the Fox Valley Mall's food court Monday night. Courtesy of @BFitman

No new charges have been filed in connection with the fights that led to the evacuation of Aurora's Fox Valley Mall earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

Eight teens, five of them girls, face misdemeanor charges stemming from the brawl and a series of smaller fights. Police have said those charges could be upgraded to felonies and more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

About a dozen or more people were physically fighting, police said. There were no reports of injuries, thefts or property damage.

The mall was closed for about an hour Monday night as 75 officers from eight agencies responded to the shopping center at Route 59 and New York Street. Fox Valley resumed normal business Tuesday morning.

Police also are trying to determine whether the fights were part of a coordinated effort to disrupt malls across the country. Similar disturbances were reported in malls in New York, Colorado, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas and elsewhere.

Anyone with information about the fights is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.