Des Plaines council candidates file objections

Des Plaines City Council candidates filed objections to disqualify their opponents from the April election ahead of a Tuesday deadline, with accusations ranging from political impropriety to unpaid vehicle sticker fees.

Bob Porada, an attorney and candidate for 7th Ward alderman, is challenging the candidacy of his opponent, incumbent Don Smith. Porada is also representing 1st Ward alderman candidate Mark Lysakowski, who filed objections against opponent Steven Mokry. In turn, Mokry filed an objection against Lysakowski.

Candidates had to file challenges by 5 p.m. Tuesday. An electoral board consisting of the mayor, city clerk and senior alderman decides whether to disqualify candidates.

Porada alleged Smith should be disqualified because he did not pay $60 for a vehicle sticker fee for a mid-size Honda SUV for the 2014-15 period. Smith cannot take the oath of office if he owes the city money, Porada said.

Smith called the allegations baseless, frivolous and silly. Smith co-signed with his daughter on the title of the vehicle, and she was in Ohio driving the SUV during the time in question, he said.

"It strikes me as petty," Smith said, adding that dealing with such challenges wastes time and money.

But Porada argued he wants to uphold the law.

"I have found it useful to use every tool in the toolbox in order to be successful, and this is another tool," Porada said. "The law is there. Why not avail myself to it?"

Porada also is seeking to remove Mayor Matt Bogusz and City Clerk Gloria Ludwig from the board ruling on the challenge. He alleges Bogusz is biased because the mayor campaigned for Smith and because Smith donated to Bogusz's campaign. Porada wants to remove Ludwig because he will question her as a witness during the hearing, he said.

In the 1st Ward race, Lysakowski alleges Mokry, a library board member, cannot also campaign for alderman. Lysakowski also objected to the type of nominating papers Mokry used to file for office and gather signatures.

"You need to know how to follow the protocol and fill out the forms," Lysakowski said.

Mokry challenged signatures on Lysakowski's petitions, which he argued either belonged to unregistered voters or were illegible. Mokry did not immediately respond to a phone call.