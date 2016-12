Autopsy on Lake Villa man shows no trauma, coroner says

An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma in the death of a 26-year-old Lake Villa man whose body was found on the ice of Deep Lake Monday, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Wednesday.

Cooper had identified the man as Ryan Garrett and performed an autopsy Wednesday afternoon. However, officials won't know the cause of death until receiving toxicology test results.

Lake Villa police said Garrett's body was discovered at 10:53 a.m. Monday about 800 feet from shore.