Lakemoor crash sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a Cadillac crashed into a ComEd pole in Lakemoor, fire officials say.

Police responded about 6:30 p.m. to Sullivan Lake Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, Fox Lake Fire Lt. Curt Martin said.

Three people were in the car, and one female crash victim was transported with nonlife-threatening injuries to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Martin said,

Authorities had the road cleared and traffic moving within 20 minutes of the crash.