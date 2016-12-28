Images: Debbie Reynolds, 1932-2016

Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher.
Debbie Reynolds performs in the 1999 New York State Fair in Geddes, N.Y.
Associated Press
File photo
Debbie Reynolds and then-husband Eddie Fisher attend a reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Fisher would leave Reynolds for actress Elizabeth Taylor. Years later, Reynolds likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle, telling Vanity Fair: "My three husbands all left me for another woman, and obviously I wasn't a very sexual lady."
Associated Press/June 4, 1957
Debbie Reynolds holds her daughter, Carrie, 2.
Associated Press/Feb. 21, 1959
Accompanied by daughter Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds attends a party celebrating her appearance on Broadway in the play "The Woman of the Year."
Associated Press/Feb. 16, 1983
Debbie Reynolds attends the TCM Classic Film Festival at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Associated Press/April 12, 2012
Actress Debbie Reynolds attends the "One For The Money" premiere at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square theater in New York.
Associated Press/Jan. 24, 2012
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Associated Press/May 21, 2013
Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother, Debbie Reynolds, with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Associated Press/Jan. 25, 2015
Debbie Reynolds arrives at Elizabeth Taylor's Diamond Jubilee birthday party at the Ritz Carlton Lake Las Vegas.
Associated Press/Feb. 27, 2007.
Legendary star Debbie Reynolds performed at the Drury Lane Oak Brook several times over the years.
File photo
Actress Carrie Fisher, left, is joined by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, after she opened in New York in "Censored Scenes From King Kong" on March 7, 1980.
Associated Press
Film star Debbie Reynolds announces the coming of the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Motion Picture Museum to Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Associated Press/March 2, 2004
Debbie Reynolds presented Oscars to Henry Mancini, left, and Johnny Mercer after "Moon River" was named best song at the Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
Associated Press/April 9, 1962
Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday after suffering a stroke.
Associated Press/Feb. 24, 2001
Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hold their baby daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher.
Associated Press/Jan. 2, 1957
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses on a grand piano at a New York restaurant as she promotes the revival of "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."
Associated Press/Sept. 8, 1982
Actress Debbie Reynolds appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies in Los Angeles.
Associated Press/Feb. 15, 1984
Debbie Reynolds, dressed as nun for her role as a singing nun in the MGM picture of that name, practices her next scene.
Associated Press/Nov. 15, 1965
Ruta Lee and Debbie Reynolds honor Clint Eastwood with The Thalians Mr. Wonderful Award
Marketwire/2008
Young actress Debbie Reynolds signs autographs on her way into an ice show in Hollywood.
Associated Press/May 7, 1951
Actress Debbie Reynolds entertains Army troops in Seoul, South Korea.
Associated Press/May 22, 1955
Young Carrie and Todd Fisher visit their mother, Debbie Reynolds, on the set of "Say One For Me."
Associated Press/Feb 27, 1959
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 29, married millionaire shoe magnate Harry Karl, 46, in 1960.
Associated Press