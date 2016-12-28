Surgical Care Affiliates to present at annual conference

DEERFIELD -- Surgical Care Affiliates will present at the J.P. Morgan 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Jan. 9,

Andrew Hayek, chairman and CEO of SCA, will present in San Francisco and include earnings guidance for 2017.

A live audio webcast of the presentation, as well as a copy of the investor presentation for the conference, will be accessible on SCA's Investor Relations website at http://investor.scasurgery.com. An archived version of the webcast presentation will be available on SCA's Investor Relations website later that day.