EDF's Kelly Creek Wind Project in operation

HERSCHER -- EDF Renewable Energy announced its 184 megawatt Kelly Creek Wind Project in Illinois ha sreached commercial operation.

The Project, 60 miles southwest of Chicago in Ford and Kankakee counties, is comprised of 92 Vestas V100 wind turbines. The facility will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 78,000 average Illinois homes, according to US Energy Information Administration. It is equivalent to avoiding more than 474,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually, which represents the greenhouse gas emissions from 100,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year, according to the company.

"EDF Renewable Energy is pleased to announce commercial operation of the Kelly Creek Wind Project, which is now supplying cost-competitive, fixed-priced, clean energy to the PJM Energy Market," said Executive Vice President for Development Ryan Pfaff.

EDF Renewable Services will provide balance-of-plant operations and maintenance for the facility including 24/7 remote monitoring from its NERC compliant Operations Control Center. EDF Renewable Energy is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 8 gigawatts of wind, solar, biomass, and biogas projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.