Fitzpatrick to start at QB in Jets season finale vs. Bills

hello

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passes against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback in the New York Jets' season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Coach Todd Bowles made the announcement after practice Tuesday, saying that Fitzpatrick was the backup "so now he's the starter."

Fitzpatrick steps in for Bryce Petty, who was placed on injured reserve on Monday with a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. Petty was injured last Saturday against New England while tackling Malcolm Butler following a second-quarter turnover.

Fitzpatrick had been benched twice this season, but gets the call ahead of rookie Christian Hackenberg, a second-round draft pick who has been inactive for every game this season. Hackenberg will be in uniform Sunday for the first time.

Bowles says that putting Hackenberg in a game now isn't going to hurt or help him at this point.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL