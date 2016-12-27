Breaking News Bar
 
Titans place QB Marcus Mariota on IR, promote Alex Tanney

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve and promoted quarterback Alex Tanney from the practice squad.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday.

Mariota broke his right fibula in Saturday's 38-17 loss to Jacksonville, and Mariota is scheduled for surgery Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota will need four to five months to recover from his second season-ending injury.

Tanney, who made his regular-season debut with the Titans in the 2015 season finale at Indianapolis, will back up Matt Cassel on Sunday against Houston (9-6) in the regular-season finale.

Tanney also has been on the practice squad or active rosters with Buffalo, Indianapolis, Dallas, Kansas City, Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

