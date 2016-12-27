Breaking News Bar
 
Kevin Durant calls for NBA to toss Last Two Minute Report

  • Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.

    Associated Press

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry battle for a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 109-108.

    Associated Press

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

 
By JANIE McCAULEY
Associated Press
 
 

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant is calling on the NBA to toss out the Last Two Minute Report because he, like the league's officials, believes it will only lead to more errors.

No stewing by the Golden State Warriors upon learning the NBA acknowledged two missed calls late in the team's one-point Christmas Day loss at Cleveland. They lost this one all on their own.

KD says: "They should get rid of it, refs don't deserve that. They're trying their hardest to get the plays right then you look at a play in slo-mo and say it's wrong."

In an NBA Finals rematch, the champion Cavaliers won 109-108 with the NBA saying Monday that LeBron James should have received a technical for hanging on the rim with 1:43 to play and that Richard Jefferson should have been called for fouling Durant on the game's final play.

