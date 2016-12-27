Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/27/2016 8:49 PM

Lee, Ladd lift Islanders over Capitals, 4-3

  • New York Islanders' Ryan Strome, (18), Cal Clutterbuck, center, and others celebrate after Clutterbuck scored a goal on Washington Capitals' goalie Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) elbows New York Islanders' left wing Anthony Beauvillier (72) sending Beauvillier to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) defends New York Islanders' center Shane Prince (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • New York Islanders' defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) watches as Washington Capitals' right wing Justin Williams (14) flips the puck out from behind the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in New York.

    Associated Press

 
By DENIS P. GORMAN
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders over the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Ladd had two goals and Cal Clutterbuck added another for New York, which improved to 14-14-6 overall and 11-7-4 at home.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Islanders.

Despite getting goals from Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin and Andre Burakovsky, Washington fell to 20-9-4 with its third loss in four games. Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots.

New York never trailed in the third meeting this month between the longtime rivals.

Still it took a 1-2 combination from Ladd and Lee to put New York in position to win its third straight game.

