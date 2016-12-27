After 36 years in US, man wants to die in Cuba

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man who arrived in the U.S. only with clothes and a birth certificate wants to live his final days in Cuba, his native country.

Lazaro Blanco Garcia has cancer and probably only months to live. The 59-year-old tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2izU9iq ) that he feels like an American since arriving here in 1980 but wants to be with family in Cuba.

Garcia must fill out a stack of papers and raise money for the move. He also needs government approval. He hopes to leave the U.S. by February.

Dr. Pablo Bedano says much of Garcia's health care should be pain control and end-of-life care, not extraordinary techniques that might not be available in Cuba.

Garcia worked as a maintenance man in Detroit before settling in Indianapolis in 1994.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com