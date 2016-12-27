Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 12/27/2016 7:00 AM

After 36 years in US, man wants to die in Cuba

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man who arrived in the U.S. only with clothes and a birth certificate wants to live his final days in Cuba, his native country.

Lazaro Blanco Garcia has cancer and probably only months to live. The 59-year-old tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2izU9iq ) that he feels like an American since arriving here in 1980 but wants to be with family in Cuba.

Garcia must fill out a stack of papers and raise money for the move. He also needs government approval. He hopes to leave the U.S. by February.

Dr. Pablo Bedano says much of Garcia's health care should be pain control and end-of-life care, not extraordinary techniques that might not be available in Cuba.

Garcia worked as a maintenance man in Detroit before settling in Indianapolis in 1994.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account