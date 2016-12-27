Michigan City will put public spotlight on old homicides

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Police in a northwestern Indiana city plan to put a weekly public emphasis on 17 unsolved homicides.

The Michigan City police department says it will release facts about the cases, which go back as far as 1970. The project will start Jan. 17.

Authorities recently filed charges in the 2011 death of a 17-year-old girl, NeKeisha Hodges-Hawkins. Police say that case is a "shining example" of how the public and police can work together.

LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney John Espar says new leads on cold cases can jump-start investigations. The (Northwest Indiana) Times (http://bit.ly/2in9a85 ) says police will include the name and phone number of an investigator.

