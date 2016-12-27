Authorities identify 3 children found dead in Rockford fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Authorities in Rockford have identified three children who were found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire.

Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz on Monday said 5-year-old Damion Kruger, 11-year-old Star Bonilla and 17-year-old Michael Bonilla died in the Saturday fire. The Rockford Register Star reports (http://bit.ly/2hksIID ) that the preliminary cause of death for the three is thermal with smoke and soot inhalation.

Firefighters found the house in flames and three children and a dog dead on the home's second floor. The mother, three other children and a male relative escaped.

The newspaper reports the fire is believed to have started in the back of the house, possibly around the kitchen.

The Rockford Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

