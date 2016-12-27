Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/27/2016 10:09 AM

Authorities identify 3 children found dead in Rockford fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Authorities in Rockford have identified three children who were found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire.

Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz on Monday said 5-year-old Damion Kruger, 11-year-old Star Bonilla and 17-year-old Michael Bonilla died in the Saturday fire. The Rockford Register Star reports (http://bit.ly/2hksIID ) that the preliminary cause of death for the three is thermal with smoke and soot inhalation.

Firefighters found the house in flames and three children and a dog dead on the home's second floor. The mother, three other children and a male relative escaped.

The newspaper reports the fire is believed to have started in the back of the house, possibly around the kitchen.

The Rockford Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account