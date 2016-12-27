Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/27/2016 12:16 PM

Judge indicts former Argentine president in corruption case

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez pushes her hair back after unveiling a bust of her late husband, and former president, Nestor Kirchner, at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An Argentine judge indicted Fernandez on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in a corruption case involving public works.

    FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez pushes her hair back after unveiling a bust of her late husband, and former president, Nestor Kirchner, at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An Argentine judge indicted Fernandez on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in a corruption case involving public works.
    Associated Press

 
By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA
Associated Press
 
 

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted Tuesday in a corruption case involving public works.

Federal Judge Julian Ercolini approved charges of illicit association and fraudulent administration against Fernandez, and two former aides: ex-Planning Minister Julio de Vido and former Public Works Secretary Jose Lopez.

Also named was businessman Lazaro Baez, whose Austral Construcciones company allegedly benefited from irregular contracts.

The judge's order froze the equivalent of up to $633 million of each defendant's assets, though it was not clear they have that much.

The ruling published by official Center of Judicial Information said the defendants are accused of associating to illegally take public fund meant for public works between May 2003 and December 2015.

Fernandez made no immediate comment on the charge, but she has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Since leaving office in December 2015, Fernandez has alleged that she is the victim of persecution by her conservative successor, Mauricio Macri.

In May, a judge indicted Fernandez on charges of manipulating currency exchange futures markets, allegedly causing economic damage to the government.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account