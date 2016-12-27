Images: Our best photos from 2016

Our photojournalists made thousands of photographs from all over our suburbs in 2016. Please enjoy a selection of our best work.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLeft to right, George "Judd" Vincent, Rich Lies and John Aldworth, all of Mount Prospect, celebrate the Chicago Cub's World Series Game 7 victory at Draft Picks in Mount Prospect Wednesday.
A fisherman wades in the Fox River and casts his line by the light of passing cars and business signs in South Elgin Thursday evening, November 17, 2016.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA pack of Golden Retrievers wait patiently on their grooming tables Saturday at the all breed dog show sponsored by the Elgin Kennel Club at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comSarah Merrill makes herself an arm umbrella as she heads in for her first day of 1st grade at Prairie View Grade School in Elgin Wednesday.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comJenny Paul of Lake in the Hills walks with Megan, 20 months. Megan was adopted as safe haven baby.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLupita Landeros does a "muscles" pose during the processional of the Streamwood High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comJohn Singleton, 85, and Maria Beach, 83, rest their heads on each other as officiant Jeorge Holmes serenades then with a rendition of "And I Love You So" during their marriage ceremony at Heritage Woods of South Elgin Friday. They met two years ago at the retirement home. This is the second marriage for both -- Maria is divorced while John is a widower. "It's never too late for love," Maria says.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comPeppa, a Boston terrier, tries to lick Heather Cuningham of Round Lake Beach, at Castaway Pet Rescue during the Chicago Pet Show on Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex. The event featured pet services, pet products, entertainment, magic acts, and a chance to adopt pets from local rescue agencies.
Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comSherri Rukes, AP chemistry teacher at Libertyville High School, cries tears of joy as she is surrounded by her students after receiving a Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching Thursday at the school.
Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.comRaja Krishnamoorthi, Democratic candidate for the 8th congressional district accepts victory.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comThe Chicago Cubs celebrate their win during Game 7 of baseball's World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland Wednesday night.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comKatie Albeck holds her son, Drake, age four months, as the await the start of the Lake Villa St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk/bchwedyk@dailyherald.com9-year-old Kate Foley of Arlington Heights heads for the finish line during the annual Rotary Santa Run in downtown Arlington Heights.
mwelsh@dailyherald.comMelodie Gliniewicz sits in her lawyer's car as a horde of media try to get her to talk at the Lake County Sheriff Office in Waukegan on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comPalatine firefighter/paramedic Eric Jordan prepares to present the wreath during the ceremony honoring fallen firefighters Warren Ahlgrim, John Wilson and Richard Freeman who were killed in the Ben Franklin fire 43 years ago in Palatine.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comGarrett Anderson with the Special Olympics Illinois Board Team comes out of the water during the 2016 Fox Lake Polar Plunge sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO. More than 300 people event into the water to support Special Olympics Illinois.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comBenjamin Meek, 5, and Sofie Gallegos, 3, both of Lake Villa, bring their hands to their ears listening for bird calls during the Hikin' Tykes: Woodpeckers program at Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area on Tuesday. Children, ages 2-5, learned about woodpeckers as they hiked in the woods and later worked on building birdhouses with parents and caregivers.
Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comLaToya Howell wipes away tears during a rally to mark the one year anniversary of the shooting death of her son Justus at the site of the shooting on 24th St. and Galilee Ave. in Zion Monday.
Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comFriends of 8th-grader Elise Keane fight to get a chance to feel her head after getting it shaved during the Grayslake community Cut & Shave event to benefit St. Baldrick's Foundation at Grayslake Middle School Friday.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comLibertyville High School student Hope Michelotti, right, 18, reacts after being crowned the 2016 homecoming queen Friday as Ashley Junkunc looks on. Hope was chosen following students voted live from their phones for their queen during an assembly.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comThe cow oil paintings by Luke Stretar of Richfield, Ohio drew a crowed Monday during the 62nd Annual Art Fair on the Square in Lake Forest.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comNathan Chong, 7, left of Chicago, keeps an eye on the competition during the Long Grove Irish Days Best Men's Legs in a Kilt contest Monday. Nathan won the contest taking home a trophy.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comCopeland Manor School kindergarten student Max Buttita checks out the helmet of Libertyville firefighter Jered Woodward during a visit Tuesday to the school.
Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comPrincess, a 4-year-old macaw, grabs hold of the hat of Fernando Gomez of Elgin to climb back on top of his head after a stint on his shoulder during a walk along McLean Boulevard near Larkin High School Monday. Gomez says he walks the bird most every day.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comMorning sunlight falls on eight-year-old Ava McCollim and her pink tutu as she buckles her helmet before racing her soap box derby car in Naperville. She has ADHD and autism caused by epilepsy. Racing has helped her focus her abundant energy, her school work is improving and her epileptic seizures have calmed, says her mother Heather, of South Elgin. Ava was turned away from several other organizations who said they couldn't or wouldn't work with her because of her health problems.
A calf, no more than a week old, licks Dale Drendel, owner of Lindale Holsteins dairy farm in Hampshire on Thursday, June 9, 2016.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comA tear runs down the face of Laura Masnato of North Barrington as she realizes that she is being given the Mother-Daughter award Saturday during the Elgin Academy graduation in Elgin.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comDr. Allison Parnell, left, and Christine Hyler complete some dental work on a horse at Kendall Road Equine Hospital.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comFiona Galvin, the mother of 17-year-old Kianna Galvin, talks about her daughter who disappeared without a trace more than a month ago on her way to Concord Park from her home in South Elgin.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comDianna Texta and Alexa Gonzalez take a selfie before the Addison Trail High School graduation ceremony on the schools campus in Addison on May 22, 2016.I choose this as one of my favorite images for the year because while you see a lot of selfies photographing high school graduations the clean composition and with one of the graduates sticking her tongue out made for a fun and humorous image.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comLegs dangle out of a circular opening in the ceiling at the Edward Cancer Center in Naperville as a maintenance employee works on the lighting.This is one of those images that just happened, while on assignment for an medical story at Edward Cancer Center I noticed legs coming out of the circular opening in the ceiling, the composition of straight lines combined with the circle and bodiless legs made this image appealing to me.
Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comI like this photo of Trinity Haack, 21 months, looking up at her mother. Trinity was abandoned as a baby and this was for a story about the 100th safe haven baby in the state of Illinois.
Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comOne of the big news stories in DuPage County was Baby Hope being abandoned in Wheaton. I covered the funeral for the baby in September and I thought this photo was striking with people laying flowers next to this tiny casket.
Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comI like the moodiness of this photo from November of Marina Lisjonok of Glendale Heights looking at the fog over Herrick Lake in Wheaton.