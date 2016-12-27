Images: Our best photos from 2016

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comMorning sunlight falls on eight-year-old Ava McCollim and her pink tutu as she buckles her helmet before racing her soap box derby car in Naperville. She has ADHD and autism caused by epilepsy. Racing has helped her focus her abundant energy, her school work is improving and her epileptic seizures have calmed, says her mother Heather, of South Elgin. Ava was turned away from several other organizations who said they couldn't or wouldn't work with her because of her health problems.