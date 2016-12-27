Images: Associated Press Photos of the Year

See the most compelling Associated Press photos from 2016
Migrants, most from Eritrea, jump into the water from a crowded wooden boat as they are helped by members of an NGO during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean sea, about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Aug. 29, 2016. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats by members of Proactiva Open Arms before being transferred to the Italian cost guard and other NGO vessels operating in the area.
Associated Press
A motorcycle rider carries his cat, Chiquinho, on his bike, near Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19, 2016.
In this frame grab taken from video provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits in an ambulance after being pulled out of a building hit by an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Aug. 17, 2016. The White Helmets were among the crowd of first responders who pulled Daqneesh and his family from the rubble of their apartment building.
The sun rises behind the Christ the Redeemer statue, above the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 19, 2016, ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Men on horseback ride trough a pine tree forest chased by a bull in Tordesillas, Spain, on Sept. 13, 2016. Men on horseback and on foot traditionally have chased the bull and speared it in front of thousands of onlookers in what became known as one of Spain's goriest spectacles, but amid increasing protests by animal rights activists the regional government last year banned the killing of bulls at town festivals, though traditional bullfights were not affected.
Summer Sharif looks at an Owl butterfly feeding on an orange during a photo call for hundreds of tropical butterflies being released to launch the Natural History Museum's Sensational Butterflies exhibition in London on March 23, 2016.
Villagers stand outside their homes during flash floods on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, on April 3, 2016.
Shadows of children are cast on a tent bearing graffiti at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni, Greece, on May 4, 2016.
Flowers lie on a T-shirt signed by fans of singer Prince at a makeshift memorial place created outside the Apollo Theater in New York on April 22, 2016. The pop star died at the age of 57.
man holds a fishing rod as floating trash hits the coastline of the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 29, 2016.
Military veterans walk onto a closed bridge to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline across from police protecting the site in Cannon Ball, N.D., on Dec. 1, 2016. In a recent clash between police and protesters near the path of the pipeline, officers used tear gas, rubber bullets and large water hoses in subfreezing temperatures.
Jerry Lambert, left, a supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, and Asa Khalif with Black Lives Matter scuffle after Khalif took Lambert's sign outside the location where Trump is to meet with African American business and civic leaders in Philadelphia on Sept. 2, 2016.
A Syrian woman takes shelter with her children in an iron box during a rainfall after they arrived from Turkey to the Greek deserted island of Pasas near Chios, on Jan. 20, 2016. Thousands of migrants and refugees continue to reach Greece's shores despite the winter weather.
A man attempts to stop protesters from engaging with police in riot gear in front of the Police Department headquarters in Baton Rouge, La., after police attempted to clear the street on July 9, 2016. Several protesters were arrested.
A fish splashes as it is caught by fish farm workers at a drained pond outside the village of Shkolny, 60 km (38 miles) west of Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 18, 2016. The farm supplies their produce, mainly carp, to local stores.
Children watch an animated movie in a field at the northern Greek border station of Idomeni on March 5, 2016. The Idomeni border crossing in the Greek region of Central Macedonia has become a bottleneck, where thousands of migrants are trapped as they try to find refuge and a better life in Europe.
Jim Kowalczik plays with Jimbo, a 1500-pound Kodiak bear, at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 2016.
A Kenyan riot policeman repeatedly kicks a protester who lies in the street after tripping over while trying to flee from them, during a protest in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, on May 16, 2016. Kenyan police tear-gassed and beat opposition supporters during a protest demanding the disbandment of the electoral authority over alleged bias and corruption.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, on Oct. 9, 2016.
Solange Ferreira bathes her son Jose Wesley in a bucket at their house in Bonito, Pernambuco state, Brazil, on Jan. 30, 2016. Jose Wesley, who cries incessantly, only calms down when he is placed in the bucket of water, a trick his mother learned from a nurse at a hospital.
A car makes its way on a winding road through flowering canola fields on the L401 highway near Nienstedt, Germany, on May 12, 2016.
Sea gulls fly over beach chairs at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, on Oct. 22, 2016.
Members of "Vella de Xiquets de Valls" try to complete their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, on Oct. 2, 2016. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where "colles," or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity. A castell is considered completely successful when it is loaded and unloaded without falling apart. The highest castell in history was a 10 floor structure with 3 people in each floor. In 2010 castells were declared by UNESCO one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.
People gather next to tributes placed near a mural of British singer David Bowie by artist Jimmy C, in Brixton, south London, on Jan. 11, 2016. Bowie, the otherworldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-spanning persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died of cancer at age 69. He was born in Brixton.
Russian Police and Emergency Ministry employees investigate the wreckage of a crashed plane at the Rostov-on-Don airport, about 950 kilometers (600 miles) south of Moscow, Russia, on March 20, 2016.
Migrating cranes fly during sunset near Straussfurt, central Germany, on Oct. 31, 2016. The cranes rest in central Germany on their way from breeding places in the north to their wintering grounds in the south.
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil, o Sept. 29, 2016. Fiocruz Institute in Pernambuco collects mosquitoes from many areas around the state to test eradication efforts of the federal government such as one in which they sterilize male mosquitoes so they can't reproduce.
A firefighter, left, and an alpine soldier look at rubble in the hilltop town of Amatrice after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck central Italy on Oct. 30, 2016. The powerful earthquake rocked the same area of central and southern Italy hit by a quake in August, and a pair of aftershocks just a week prior to this one sent already quake-damaged buildings crumbling after a week of temblors that have left thousands homeless.
A police officer's hand is bloodied as he blocks protesters with disabilities from reaching Plaza Murillo, as they try to march to the National Palace where Bolivia's President Evo Morales has his offices, to demand an increase in government disability compensation in La Paz, Bolivia, on May 25, 2016. Protesters were demanding an increase in state benefits for those with disabilities, to 500 Bolivianos, or about $73 dollars, per month.
Anti-Trump protester Bryan Sanders, center left, is punched by a Trump supporter as he is escorted out of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally in Tucson, Ariz., on March 19, 2016.
People chant "I am Fidel!" as the motorcade carrying the ashes of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro leaves Cespedes Park in Santiago, Cuba, on Dec. 3, 2016. After days of national mourning and a tour of his ashes through the countryside, his remains have arrived at the city where they will be laid to rest.
Authorities investigate a truck after it plowed through Bastille Day revelers in the French resort city of Nice, France, on July 14, 2016. France was ravaged by its third attack in two years when a large white truck mowed through revelers gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in Nice, killing dozens of people as it bore down on the crowd for more than a mile along the Riviera city's famed seaside promenade.
Migrants walk through a snowstorm across a frozen stream after crossing the border from Macedonia into Serbia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, on Jan. 18, 2016.
Embers from a wildfire smolder along Lytle Creek Road near Keenbrook, Calif., on Aug. 17, 2016.
Iraqi Federal police covered in dust arrive to join the forces surrounding Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq, on May 24, 2016.
The eight national championship trophies won by former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt stand in front of a video screen showing Summitt's well-known stare on July 14, 2016, during a celebration of her life in Knoxville, Tenn. Summitt died on June 28 at the age of 64.
Floral Spinner is washed down after a Handicap Hurdle horse race during Classic Chase Day at Warwick Racecourse, Warwick, central England, on Jan. 16, 2016.
