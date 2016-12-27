Believe Project: $100 to assist a single mom who fled abuser

The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Linda Mueller of Elgin.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I met Diane a few weeks ago through a friend who was helping her move from a shelter to an apartment. She fled from a very abusive relationship over the summer, and her caseworker in Chicago worked with the Rockford agency to get her transferred out there in order to put a greater distance between her and her abuser.

"She has two children in elementary school. During the first month in her apartment the only furnishings they had were three twin beds. That's it. Meals were eaten standing at the kitchen counter. My friend and I managed to find a small used sofa, chairs, kitchen set, lamps, linens and extra clothes.

"We have purchased some Christmas gifts for them. I would love to hand her a $100 bill to help her purchase any additional items the family needs. This is a sweet, loving family who truly appreciates everything they have, even though it isn't much."

