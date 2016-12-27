Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 12/27/2016 5:30 AM

Carpentersville wants to restore unusable park land

  • A roughly $160,000 engineering study is the first phase in a project to improve a section of Carpentersville's Keith Andres Memorial Park where a stream and ravine have caused erosion and frequent flooding.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The diversity of trails at Keith Andres Memorial Park makes it popular for bikers -- and a reason village leaders and volunteer group CAMBr are investing time and money into improvements.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

Transforming an eroded and often flooded section of Keith Andres Memorial Park into a family picnic area is a goal of a $160,000 engineering study launched for the Carpentersville bike park.

The study is the latest move in a series of upgrades to the park. Working with the village, volunteer group Chicago Area Mountain Bikers, has spent the last four years turning the once degraded park property into a 25-acre cycling destination. The park's unique topography has allowed CAMBr to build miles of mountain biking trails with hills, berms, jumps and other infrastructure to increase the difficulty along the route.

Those features of the bike park have attracted cyclists of all levels from throughout the region, village officials said, prompting Carpentersville's recent $70,000 contribution toward upgrading the park's entrance off Sacramento Drive.

Now, officials want to focus on improving the park's lowlands, where a stream and ravine have caused erosion and frequent flooding. That area is almost entirely unusable because of the muddy ground and standing water, Village President Ed Ritter said.

The village board last week unanimously approved an engineering services agreement with Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. The Rosemont-based company will survey the site, inspect stormwater infrastructure and draw up preliminary restoration plans, according to village documents.

"We can find out how much we can actually do with the (park's lowlands)," Ritter said. "You can't walk down there much or do anything, but if we can control the water flow, then that opens the bottom land up to family picnicking."

Once the study is complete, officials will also be able to apply for state and federal grants that would make implementing the million-dollar project more feasible, Village Manager Mark Rooney said. Carpentersville last year received $628,215 from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to help fund a similar restoration project at Carpenter Creek.

Ritter, who calls the flourishing bike park a "hidden gem," said investing time and money on other sections of the park -- and giving it multiple purposes -- could attract even more families and residents. He envisions adding kiosks, picnic tables and possibly a pavilion throughout the lowland area.

"This is kind of our long-range plan for Keith Andres Park," he said, "to not only have a bike park, but to have it as a family-friendly, picnic-type park."

