Dawn Patrol: Fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

hello

This still image from video shows a large crowd gathering inside Fox Valley Mall Monday night in Aurora. Courtesy of @Bfitman

At least one fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

Employees at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora say a fight and possibly multiple fights inside drew a significant police presence and shut down the building for business about 7:30 p.m., nearly 90 minutes before the scheduled closing time. Full story.

Man found dead on frozen lake ID'd

A 26-year-old Lake Villa man was found dead Monday morning on the frozen surface of Deep Lake. Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper identified the man as Ryan Garrett. Full story.

Coyote attack on dog in Lisle a result of feeding cats?

Jack was an escape artist, the kind of dog who took any chance he saw to run out the door and cruise the neighborhood. And he did so Sunday evening, taking advantage of people coming in and out of a Lisle home for a Christmas celebration. But the 10-year-old shiba inu paid a dear price. Full story.

Elk Grove business park reaches pre-recession occupancy

Elk Grove's industrial park has reached occupancy levels not seen since before the recession in 2008, a trend attributed to a rebounding economy and competitive networking by the village, officials said. Full story.

Bridge between Lombard, Glen Ellyn open again

The Hill Avenue bridge on the border of Glen Ellyn and Lombard has reopened after a $1.6 million, six-month reconstruction. The condition of the old bridge had deteriorated so much that weight limits blocked school buses from traveling over the structure for years. Full story.

Wade, Mirotic lead Bulls past Pacers

A day after Christmas, the Bulls checked under the tree once more and finally received that bench scorer they've been looking for. Nikola Mirotic delivered 20 points, including a clutch jumper with 21.2 seconds left to seal a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the United Center. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Is this the year for Tim Raines?

In his 10th -- and final -- year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot, early returns indicate former White Sox outfielder Tim Raines is finally going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Check out the votes by our baseball writers, Scot Gregor and Bruce Miles, here.