Skippy's Gyros to open in Carpentersville

The old Garibaldi's restaurant location along the Randall Road corridor in Carpentersville soon could have a new tenant.

The building on the west side of the road at 2258 Randall Road has been vacant for more than five years. The restaurant served up fast food pizza, pasta and other Italian dishes.

In the new year, Skippy's Gyros is expected to open a restaurant inside of the building.

Representatives from Skippy's could not be reached for comment, but Skippy's has initiated the process of occupying the building with the village of Carpentersville, and there also is a sign tacked to the building saying Skippy's is coming soon.

Skippy's Gyros has other two locations, both of which also are along the Randall Road corridor. There is one in St. Charles at 922 Randall Road and in South Elgin at 554 Randall Road.

If it opens a new location in Carpentersville in the old Garibaldi's spot, it will be near the Culver's restaurant on the west side of the road, and in front of Menards.

The Garibaldi's restaurant closed in July 2011 over unpaid taxes after seven years at that location. The Illinois Department of Revenue revoked the restaurant's certificate of registration, which allowed it to operate and collect taxes, according to a Daily Herald article from 2011.

Skippy's serves up fast food as well for dine-in, carryout and drive through patrons.

While it has gyros in the name, Skippy's has more on its menu than Greek fare.

It does have the traditional Greek items, including gyros and spinach pie. However, it also serves other food, including Italian specialties, including Italian beef.

It also has typical American fast food fare, such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, ribs, fries, onion rings and more.

Still time go give:

Though Christmas is over, there still is a chance to give to others this holiday season.

Algonquin Commons is collecting toys through Jan. 2, for the charity Cal's Angels, which helps children and their families dealing with cancer.

It is doing a Cal's All-Star Angel Toy Drive, which originally was scheduled to run through December 31, but now will stretch into the new year.

As part of the toy drive, the mall is collecting new, unwrapped toys for girls and boys from infants to age 18.

The toys will be delivered to children fighting cancer, and to their siblings as well, at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

If you donate, Algonquin Commons will enter you for a chance to win a $50 mall gift card.

There will be one gift card entry given out for each item donated at Algonquin Commons. Winners of the gift cards must be age 13 or older.

You can bring your donations to the mall's guest services office.

On weekends when the mall office isn't open, you can drop your donations in the holiday gift-wrap center at the mall between White House Black Market and Pottery Barn.

