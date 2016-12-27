Apartment fire displaces 20 people in Aurora

hello

An initial version had a wrong number of units.

A fire early Tuesday displaced 20 people from an Aurora apartment building.

Aurora Fire Department Capt. Joe Rhodes said the blaze on the 200 block of North Oakhurst Drive, on the city's far east side, was reported by several callers, including residents and neighbors, at 1:52 a.m.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put it out. The effort was hampered by high winds, he said, but aided by a sprinkler system.

Two people were rescued from a balcony on the two-story, 20-unit wood-frame building.

Two dogs were rescued, but another died, Rhodes said.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. One was treated at the scene and the other at a hospital.

The building sustained about $300,000 damage.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined, Rhodes said.

The American Red Cross is helping residents arrange housing.