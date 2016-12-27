Breaking News Bar
 
Apartment fire displaces 20 people in Aurora

  • Twenty people were displaced early Tuesday morning when a fire struck the Hunters Glen Luxury Apartment Homes at Oakhurst in Aurora.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • A resident who asked not to be identified looks over the damage Tuesday following an early morning fire in Aurora.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Neighbor Maria Nassar talks about seeing the flames from a Tuesday morning apartment fire in Aurora.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters are still trying to determine what sparked an early morning apartment fire in Aurora.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
An initial version had a wrong number of units.

A fire early Tuesday displaced 20 people from an Aurora apartment building.

Aurora Fire Department Capt. Joe Rhodes said the blaze on the 200 block of North Oakhurst Drive, on the city's far east side, was reported by several callers, including residents and neighbors, at 1:52 a.m.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put it out. The effort was hampered by high winds, he said, but aided by a sprinkler system.

Two people were rescued from a balcony on the two-story, 20-unit wood-frame building.

Two dogs were rescued, but another died, Rhodes said.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries. One was treated at the scene and the other at a hospital.

The building sustained about $300,000 damage.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined, Rhodes said.

The American Red Cross is helping residents arrange housing.

