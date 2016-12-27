DuPage deputies hunting armed robber after holdup at Walgreens

DuPage County sheriff's deputies are searching for this man in connection with the Monday armed robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy in Willowbrook. Courtesy of DuPage County Sheriff's Department

DuPage County sheriff's deputies are searching for an armed robber who held up a Walgreens Monday morning in Willowbrook and escaped with drugs from the pharmacy and a customer's wallet.

Authorities say the man entered the store at Route 83 and 91st Street about 9:10 a.m. and handed a note to a pharmacy employee demanding narcotics and money.

During the robbery, a customer unaware of what was happening approached and the suspect displayed a gun and took the man's wallet, deputies said.

After receiving the drugs from the pharmacy employee, the gunman left the store, got into a maroon-colored four-door vehicle and fled going west on 91st Street toward Clarendon Hills Road.

The suspect is described as a black male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket with the word "AERO" printed in white letters across the chest and a light blue bandanna covering his face. Authorities have released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crime is asked to call the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at (630) 407-2400.