8 teens charged in large fight at Fox Valley Mall

Eight teens have been charged in connection with a large fight that broke out Monday night in the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, police said Tuesday. Courtesy of @BFitman

Eight teens face charges in connection with several fights that erupted Monday night in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, police said Tuesday.

The teens, ages 13 to 17, all face misdemeanor charges, but police said those could be upgraded to felonies as their investigation continues. More arrests also are possible.

No mall patrons were injured and no one involved in the fights, including; police and mall security, required immediate medical attention.

The mall was closed for about an hour Monday night in the wake of the brawl but reopened for business as usual Tuesday. Police said they are working closely with mall security to ensure the safety of employees and patrons.

They also said they are continuing to investigate what role social media may have played in organizing the disturbance and whether the fights may be connected to similar cases reported in malls in New York, Colorado, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas and elsewhere.

Police said they were called to the mall at Route 59 and New York Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday after security spotted a large group of teens congregating in the food court. When officers arrived, they joined mall security in asking the teens to disperse.

A short time later, police said, a large fight broke out followed by several smaller skirmishes.

An Aurora sergeant and a mall security officer both were struck while trying to break up the large fight. Police said the situation quickly escalated as some teens began throwing drinks and other items.

Police said they became concerned for the safety of more than 1,000 people in the common area and other shoppers in the mall and chose to evacuate the building and close the mall for about an hour until they could gain control of the situation. Officers from Naperville, Woodridge, St. Charles, Geneva and West Chicago were summoned along with deputies from the sheriff's departments of Kane and DuPage counties and troopers from the Illinois State Police.

In all, authorities said, roughly 75 law enforcement officers eventually were called to the scene.

Among those charged were:

• A 17-year-old girl charged with battery and resisting police.

• A 15-year-old girl charged with resisting police and disorderly conduct.

• Two girls ages 13 and 15 and a 15-year-old boy charged with battery.

• Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl charged with obstructing police.

All of the teens were from Aurora except one, who lives in North Aurora.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.