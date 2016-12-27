18-year-old dies after Elgin shooting

An 18-year-old man who was shot Tuesday afternoon in Elgin died later in the day, police said.

Elgin police responded about 12:30 p.m. to a call on the 1600 block of Maple Lane, Cmdr. Ana Lalley said in a news release. But they were not certain if the shooting caused the man's death.

Police initially said in a Facebook post that the man was being treated for what appeared to be a nonlife-threatening injury.

"We don't know their condition (at the time of the shooting)," Lalley said. "Obviously when they are taken to the hospital things could change."

Police believe the shooting took place outdoors, she said, declining to give more information.

The man was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives, Lalley said.

The Kane County coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Lalley said.

There was one other fatal shooting in Elgin this year. Norbert Gutierrez, 59, was killed Nov. 13; Alberto J. Sepeda, 29, was charged with the crime.

Anyone with any information about the Tuesday shooting is asked to contact detectives at (847) 289-2600. Also, people can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.