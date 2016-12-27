Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/27/2016 5:25 PM

Suburban malls on alert following fight outbreaks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Suburban malls are on alert after fights Monday at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and other shopping centers across the country.

      Suburban malls are on alert after fights Monday at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and other shopping centers across the country.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Jamie Sotonoff
 
 

Security staffs at suburban malls are on heightened alert, but not in a panic, following a series of large teenage fights inside malls across the country, including one Monday night at Aurora's Fox Valley Mall that resulted in eight arrests.

It's not yet known whether these fights are linked or just a coincidence. In the meantime, police officers and security officials at suburban malls say they are keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.

At Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, management met this week to discuss whether the mall should more strictly enforce a rule that states teens under the age of 16 must be escorted by a parent or guardian over the age of 21.

No decision has been made yet, said Stratford Square Mall Marketing Director Stacy Kallas.

"We haven't had any problems, and we really want (the mall) to be inviting and family-oriented," she said. "But safety and security of the customer is our No. 1 priority, hands down."

Kallas said many malls have that rule, known as the parental escort rule, but it's rarely enforced.

Stratford already has more security than usual for the holidays, including Bloomingdale police officers hired by the mall. Kallas said there is no plan at this time to bring in additional security.

That's the case in many suburban malls, most of which also use camera surveillance as a security tool.

There have been no problems at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, but the mall's security staff and Vernon Hills police officers are on alert and prepared to "take swift and immediate measures to control any actions that compromise a safe and enjoyable shopping experience," Assistant Marketing Manager Jenna Mallars said in a statement. "Reports of disruption and violence at any shopping center are very disturbing and we take such incidents very seriously."

At Woodfield Mall, there have been no incidents of violence or rumors of fights this holiday season, said Schaumburg Police Chief Jim Lamkin. His department maintains a good relationship with mall security, and Schaumburg officers are trained on how to handle emergencies at the mall.

The Gurnee Police Department has a substation in Gurnee Mills mall that includes a visitor-oriented policing unit. Those officers maintain close ties with Gurnee Mills tenants to share information and crime-prevention strategies. The police and Gurnee Mills security meet regularly and periodically conduct training, according to police officials.

• Staff Writers Eric Peterson, Russell Lissau and Bob Susnjara contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account