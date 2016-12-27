Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/27/2016 5:55 PM

Round Lake Beach man charged in Libertyville slaying

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach, has been charged with first-degree murder

    Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach, has been charged with first-degree murder

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

A Round Lake Beach man was charged Tuesday in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Libertyville resident, authorities announced.

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of David E. Gorski, who was found mortally wounded late Friday night behind the wheel of his car near Milwaukee Avenue and Hollister Drive.

Gorski, 30, was later pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Investigators from the Libertyville Police Department and Lake County Major Crimes Task Force found Seplak at his home Saturday and brought him in for questioning, said Sgt. Chris Covelli, a Lake County Sheriff's police spokesman.

A handgun also was recovered, Covelli said.

Authorities believe Gorski was shot shortly before 11:23 p.m. Friday, when a 911 caller reported finding him slumped over in the car, which was in the roadway median with its hazard lights on.

Covelli declined to say what led investigators to Seplak or why they believe he killed Gorski.

Those details and others could be revealed Wednesday morning, when Seplak is scheduled to appear in Lake County court for a bond hearing. He remained in custody Tuesday night at the Lake County jail.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account