Round Lake Beach man charged in Libertyville slaying

hello

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach, has been charged with first-degree murder

A Round Lake Beach man was charged Tuesday in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Libertyville resident, authorities announced.

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of David E. Gorski, who was found mortally wounded late Friday night behind the wheel of his car near Milwaukee Avenue and Hollister Drive.

Gorski, 30, was later pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Investigators from the Libertyville Police Department and Lake County Major Crimes Task Force found Seplak at his home Saturday and brought him in for questioning, said Sgt. Chris Covelli, a Lake County Sheriff's police spokesman.

A handgun also was recovered, Covelli said.

Authorities believe Gorski was shot shortly before 11:23 p.m. Friday, when a 911 caller reported finding him slumped over in the car, which was in the roadway median with its hazard lights on.

Covelli declined to say what led investigators to Seplak or why they believe he killed Gorski.

Those details and others could be revealed Wednesday morning, when Seplak is scheduled to appear in Lake County court for a bond hearing. He remained in custody Tuesday night at the Lake County jail.