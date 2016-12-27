Fishing for photos results in a nice catch

Tuesday was one of those days where everything works against a photographer out hunting for feature photos.

It was too cold for most people to want to be outside, but it wasn't cold enough or snowy enough for people to brave it in the name of recreation.

While searching for someone fishing along the Fox River in South Elgin I realized the only action was from the gulls circling above and swooping down on their prey in the chilly waters below.

I trained my lens a group of about two dozen working the area just below the dam and decided that their luck would make my luck.

After many fruitless, or fishless, dives by the birds, we both came up winners when the gull in this photo scored itself a snack. And I scored a ticket back to my warm car.