DuPage EpiPen Program receives $40,000 donation

The new DuPage County EpiPen Program received a $40,000 donation Tuesday to help equip and train police officers to use the auto-injectors.

The donation came from the Annie LeGere Foundation, founded in memory of 13-year-old Annie LeGere of Elmhurst, who died in 2015 after having an allergic reaction.

Earlier this year, state legislators passed a law named after Annie that authorizes police officers to carry and administer an injection of epinephrine to people facing anaphylactic shock from an allergic reaction. The law goes into effect Jan. 1.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is among the first in the state to establish an EpiPen program, to supply officers with the auto-injectors. Col. Frank Bibbiano said EpiPens will be distributed to 92 patrol deputies and added to first aid kits at the DuPage County Courthouse.

"It's important to the community that police officers are well-prepared to save a life," Bibbiano said.

Annie was the niece of Daily Herald sports writer Bob LeGere.